Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,200 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 407.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,197 shares of company stock worth $73,078,956.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

