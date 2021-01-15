Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

NYSE AJG opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.