Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

