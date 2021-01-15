Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

