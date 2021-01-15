Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.43 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

