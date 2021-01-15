Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBT stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.