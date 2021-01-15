Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

