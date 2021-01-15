Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

NYSE CLGX opened at $74.44 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

