LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.74

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.74 and traded as high as $256.24. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 6,482 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The stock has a market cap of £289.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

