Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Vincent Retort Sells 4,451 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Retort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,407,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $15,386,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.