Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.24.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $106.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

