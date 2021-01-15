Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.91.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.45. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

