Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $55.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.94.

LYFT stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

