Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAKSY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 38,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

