Marlin Price Tops $0.0306 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00233194 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056193 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

