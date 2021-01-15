Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

MARUY stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.08. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

