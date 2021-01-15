Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.53.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 2,563,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $97.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

