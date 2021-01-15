Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.53.
MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 2,563,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $97.47.
In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
