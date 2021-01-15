Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.41

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 7300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$117.05 million and a PE ratio of -65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05.

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG.TO) (TSE:MXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of power and power related projects in Canada. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas power station. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

