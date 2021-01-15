Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $121.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

