Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.