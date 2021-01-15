MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.90. 5,011,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,321. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.56. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

