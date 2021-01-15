Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

BEAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 345,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

