Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after buying an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 195,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $96,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,872 shares of company stock worth $2,720,667. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

