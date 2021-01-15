Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $960.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

