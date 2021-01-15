Michael H. Mclamb Sells 5,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael H. Mclamb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $960.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
