Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $153.32 and last traded at $153.09, with a volume of 16165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.70.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

