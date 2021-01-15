Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Manish H. Bhatia Sells 50,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,614,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,337,387. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.