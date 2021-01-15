Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter Sells 208 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

