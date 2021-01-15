Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter Sells 208 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.