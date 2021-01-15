Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.