Midwest Holding Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midwest in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Midwest alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Midwest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.