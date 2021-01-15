Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of MLND opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

