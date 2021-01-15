Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $45.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 188.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,000 shares of company stock worth $12,757,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.