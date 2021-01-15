MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $583,904.39 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $583,904.39 and $233.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

