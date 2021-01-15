Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Up 5.8%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.04 and last traded at $213.75. Approximately 581,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 471,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,188 shares of company stock worth $155,620,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

