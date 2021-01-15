Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:MIR)

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR.AX) (ASX:MIR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.17.

Get Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR.AX) alerts:

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR.AX) Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.