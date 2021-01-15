Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $319.69 or 0.00811943 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $147,666.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00228439 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,081.44 or 0.84020894 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 11,129 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

