Mitesh Dhruv Sells 10,410 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total transaction of $4,038,767.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $46,485,013.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $3,940,685.88.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $376.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $405.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.03 and its 200-day moving average is $300.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

