Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $39.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.26, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

