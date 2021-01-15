Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

