Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $51.94 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

