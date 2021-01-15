Monetha Tops 1-Day Volume of $155,441.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $155,441.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.