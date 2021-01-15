MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 7.2% Higher

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.03. 2,542,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,566,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $509.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 480,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

