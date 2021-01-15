MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Northland Securities currently has $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.03 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $509.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

