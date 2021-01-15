MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Barclays from $331.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.71.

Shares of MDB opened at $364.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.98 and a 200 day moving average of $255.95. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

