Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $731.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCBS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

