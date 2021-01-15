Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Envista by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 709,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Envista by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NVST opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -270.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

