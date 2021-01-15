Morgan Stanley Has $1.35 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IES were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

