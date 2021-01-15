Morgan Stanley Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $21.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 296,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

