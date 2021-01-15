Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.95 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,505 shares of company stock valued at $55,901,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

