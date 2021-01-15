Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 483,737 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.05.

MS stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

