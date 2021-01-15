Morgan Stanley Purchases 143,492 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Despegar.com by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of DESP opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $848.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

